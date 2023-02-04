SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $632.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.99. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $28,067.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,150.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $28,067.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,150.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $26,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,396.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,712 shares of company stock valued at $284,111 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 632,071 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 14,539.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SI-BONE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.