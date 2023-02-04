SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $632.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.99. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

Insider Activity

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $28,067.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,150.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $28,067.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,150.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $26,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,396.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,712 shares of company stock valued at $284,111 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 632,071 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 14,539.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SI-BONE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.