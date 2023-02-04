Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Raised to $4.25

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $4.00 to $4.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.65.

NYSE CDE opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $182.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,537,000 after buying an additional 2,909,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,883,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,522,000 after buying an additional 176,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,476,000 after buying an additional 958,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 1,128,839 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

