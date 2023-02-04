Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SYM. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

SYM opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 155.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

