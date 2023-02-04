T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $172.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.19 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.27. The firm has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

