Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Lowered to $52.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

