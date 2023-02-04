Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Lowered to $52.00

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.