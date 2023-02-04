Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCD. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Accolade Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ACCD opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $917.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Accolade by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Accolade by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accolade by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

