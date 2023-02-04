Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells 29,732 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,661.83.

On Friday, January 13th, Brian Armstrong sold 58,053 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,906,133.18.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $547,663.44.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $524,918.46.

On Monday, December 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76.

On Monday, November 21st, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $217.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COIN. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.