StockNews.com Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

BFAM opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $540.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.