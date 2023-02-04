Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $401.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $382.00 to $401.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $347.18.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AMP opened at $354.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $356.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.