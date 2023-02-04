Capital Southwest Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.4 %

CSWC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.15. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $678.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 610,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $1,744,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 467,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 66,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 46,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $1,091,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.82%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Stories

