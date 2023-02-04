Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,963. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adient by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Stories

