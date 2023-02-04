Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.22.

Adient (NYSE:ADNTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,963. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adient by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

