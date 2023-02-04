Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

TVTX opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.