Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $2,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

UTHR stock opened at $252.80 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Further Reading

