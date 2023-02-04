Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells 60,024 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Incyte Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.61 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.