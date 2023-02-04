Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Major Shareholder Corp Comcast Sells 1,610,496 Shares

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79.

Comcast Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

