Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Major Shareholder Corp Comcast Sells 1,610,496 Shares

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79.
Comcast Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.
Institutional Trading of Comcast
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.
Read More
