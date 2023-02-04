TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Major Shareholder Sells $501,975,000.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $115.14.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.