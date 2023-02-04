Corp Comcast Sells 1,977,877 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comcast alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48.

Comcast Stock Down 2.8 %

CMCSA opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.