Analysts Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Price Target at $288.48

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $264.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.66.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

