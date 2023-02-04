HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) COO Jon M. Foster Sells 16,424 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCAGet Rating) COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $258.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.75. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

