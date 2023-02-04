PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Chairman Sells $8,040,235.32 in Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $157.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

