Insider Selling: BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Sells 1,977,877 Shares of Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48.

BuzzFeed Stock Up 2.4 %

BZFD opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.73 million during the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. On average, research analysts expect that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.