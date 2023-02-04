Insider Selling: BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Sells 1,977,877 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDGet Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 1st, Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48.

BuzzFeed Stock Up 2.4 %

BZFD opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.73 million during the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. On average, research analysts expect that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.