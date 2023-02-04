Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 38,675 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $6,018,216.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,215,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,328,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:HRI opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.10. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 13.1% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Herc by 115.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Herc by 71.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Herc by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

