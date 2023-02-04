Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Lifted by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

NYSE CP opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.