Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Lifted by Analyst

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CP opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.