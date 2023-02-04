Lennox International Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2024 earnings at $15.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.25 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.92.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $274.79 on Thursday. Lennox International has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $279.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.15 and a 200-day moving average of $245.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lennox International by 320.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $8,940,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 22.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Lennox International by 668.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $6,474,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

