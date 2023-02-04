Craig Hallum Boosts Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $92.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.50.
Transcat Stock Up 4.0 %
Transcat stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $656.59 million, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.79.
Transcat Company Profile
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
