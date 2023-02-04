HC Wainwright Boosts Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $96.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.50.
Transcat Stock Performance
Transcat stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a market cap of $656.59 million, a P/E ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.
Institutional Trading of Transcat
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transcat (TRNS)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.