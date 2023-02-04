HC Wainwright Boosts Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $96.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

Transcat stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a market cap of $656.59 million, a P/E ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 67.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

