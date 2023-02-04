Oppenheimer Increases SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $7.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.71.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

