Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRMK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.