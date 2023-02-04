Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $41.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.91) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

KIGRY opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

