Brokerages Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target at $156.71

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIEGY. Barclays upped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €94.00 ($102.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $78.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $83.59.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.14%. Research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.6706 per share. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.89%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

Featured Stories

