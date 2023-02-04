Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EADSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($168.48) to €185.00 ($201.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. Airbus has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Airbus

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.