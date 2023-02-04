Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of SFIX opened at $5.26 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $582.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

