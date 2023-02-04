BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $65.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNPQY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($65.22) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($70.65) to €67.00 ($72.83) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNPQY opened at $33.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $38.41.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

