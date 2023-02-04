Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $91.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,186 shares of company stock worth $530,185. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

