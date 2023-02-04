Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $167.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.55.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $151.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.27. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

