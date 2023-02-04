FY2023 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Lifted by Analyst

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Caterpillar in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $15.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.85. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2024 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.76.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $247.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

