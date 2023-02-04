Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $621.50

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 621.50 ($7.68) and last traded at GBX 608 ($7.51), with a volume of 1241527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 601 ($7.42).

Several research firms have issued reports on PAG. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.15) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 575 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 550.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 504.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 461.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 7,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.25), for a total value of £41,090 ($50,747.19). Also, insider Richard Woodman sold 12,455 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.21), for a total value of £72,737.20 ($89,832.28).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

