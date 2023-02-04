NCC Group (LON:NCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $146.80

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.80 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 163.09 ($2.01), with a volume of 364272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.40 ($2.28).
NCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered NCC Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday.
The company has a market cap of £572.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2,600.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
