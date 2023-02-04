DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 4.30.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10,549.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,363,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,350,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 130,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

