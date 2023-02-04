Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Hits New 1-Year High at $829.20

Shares of The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 829.20 ($10.24) and last traded at GBX 826.30 ($10.21), with a volume of 1289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 823 ($10.16).

Law Debenture Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 790.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 752.73.

Law Debenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

About Law Debenture

In related news, insider Trish Houston acquired 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,836.91 ($3,503.66). In related news, insider Trish Houston acquired 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,836.91 ($3,503.66). Also, insider Claire Finn acquired 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 772 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.72 ($24,560.60).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

