Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,975,000 after purchasing an additional 706,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 59.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,182,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 442,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

