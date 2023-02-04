Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $537.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,716.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,430. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

