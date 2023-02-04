FY2024 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised by Analyst

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Articles

