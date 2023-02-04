CareTrust REIT, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CareTrust REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTRE. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.51 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -512.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.