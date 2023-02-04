Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Village Farms International, Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%.

Village Farms International Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Village Farms International

In other Village Farms International news, Director John Patrick Henry purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Village Farms International news, Director John Patrick Henry purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.