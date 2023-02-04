Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Meridian Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Meridian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will earn $4.40 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share.

Get Meridian alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meridian to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Meridian Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Shares of MRBK opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meridian has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meridian by 26.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 26.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian in the first quarter worth about $550,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Meridian by 94.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meridian by 11.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.