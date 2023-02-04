Brokers Issue Forecasts for Green Plains Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America lowered their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.74. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $954.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

In other news, CFO James E. Stark acquired 787 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $356,210.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Green Plains by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Green Plains by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

