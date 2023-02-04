FY2025 EPS Estimates for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Decreased by Oppenheimer

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on ChromaDex from $2.40 to $2.10 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 90.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 127.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

