Brokers Offer Predictions for Fortescue Metals Group Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Fortescue Metals Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

FSUGY has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

