DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for DT Midstream in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

DTM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.2 %

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $61.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 67.02%.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

